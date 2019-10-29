A Tupelo restaurant was named one of the top 50 best places for french fries in America Tuesday, according to Big 7 Travel, a travel resource guide.
Blue Canoe was ranked 24 for their french fries.
The website also praised the restaurant’s French Toast Breakfast Sandwich in their ranking:
“ This is a beautiful beast all on its own, but those fluffy fries make it really shine. Thin, crispy and irresistible.”
Blue Canoe is the only Mississippi restaurant to make the list. Here's the full list: https://bigseventravel.com/2019/10/french-fries-in-america/?fbclid=IwAR1JxFY5SYypZypj7yxzwX64IqHx8BBbDLOylc5Er1YQ3blXXqwf-_k3jwQ