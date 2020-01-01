TUPELO • The ball may have been late, but midnight and the new year with it came right on time, and big crowds downtown were there to celebrate.
Tupelo hosted its first New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday night, and by the clear light of day Wednesday, organizers were thrilled with the results.
“It exceeded all expectations,” said Debbie Brangenberg, Downtown Main Street Association director. “You always plan for the best, but with a first event you never know what might happen. Tupelo supported this event, Northeast Mississippi supported this event.”
Ice skating most of the day. Games for children. Ice sculptors carving on site. Concert stages at Fairpark and Main Street, with bands playing a heavy rotation of pop hits and dance tunes. Food trucks offering their wares all night. Following the strike of midnight, a random drawing selected a Fulton woman as the winner of a 2020 Toyota Corolla.
In short, there was plenty on hand to occupy the milling crowds that filled the downtown streets despite cold temperatures.
“Everyone looked like they were having a great time,” Brangenberg said. “People were pumped.”
There was a bit of a hiccup with plans to drop a ball from the top of the BankPlus Building, an office tower in the Fairpark area near City Hall.
There were problems hoisting the ball up, its light flickered out and things stalled out. But the fireworks were right on cue.
“I don’t think it affected anyone’s experience,” Brangenberg said. “We learn every year. We see things when we do events that we want to do differently.”
With a 10 year commitment from key sponsor Century Construction, Brangenberg said she’s looking forward to the New Year’s Eve celebration joining the roster of downtown events.
Speaking from the Fairpark stage Tuesday night, Mayor Jason Shelton welcomed the crowds and counted Tuesday night a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing investment in its downtown area.
“Thank you for being part of history,” Shelton said.
But even with 2020 here, the city is still celebrating. This summer, Tupelo marks 150 years since its municipal incorporation, and the Yew Year’s Eve festivities acted as kickoff for more that’s yet to come.
“We’ll be celebrating our birthday all year long,” Shelton said.