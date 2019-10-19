TUPELO – A man wanted for a Wednesday bank robbery and a Friday strong-arm robbery in Tupelo was arrested Friday evening.
Tupelo Deputy Police Chief Allan Gilbert said officers arrested James Horn, 65, originally of Iowa, around 7 p.m. Oct. 18 on South Gloster Street. He was arraigned in Tupelo Municipal Court Saturday morning and is now being held in the Lee County Jail on a $600,000 bond.
On Oct. 16 at 4:40 p.m., a white male entered the CB&S Bank branch on South Gloster and held up the bank. He left in a Chevrolet. The same car was seen Friday afternoon in the parking garage of the North Mississippi Medical Center where a man was robbed of his wallet and pepper sprayed. Gilbert said the victim recovered without injury.
Horn was arrested in the same car.