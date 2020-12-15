TUPELO • Christmas morning for more than 200 families will be a bit more merry thanks to The Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program and the generosity of numerous donors and volunteers.
The Tupelo branch of the international nonprofit held its annual distribution day Tuesday. Volunteers began handing out toys, clothing and other items gathered during the Angel Tree donation season at 8 a.m. at the Tupelo Furniture Market.
Many of the volunteers were members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, who were lending a hand after a year when some of their largest fundraisers and efforts to assist the Salvation Army were affected by the pandemic. For first-year president Rhonda Westmoreland, this year was harder than the previous eight years she has volunteered.
“It was long. It was hard work. I just pray that once the parents receive these bags, that it’s not only about the stuff that’s in it,” Westmoreland said. “I just want the babies to be happy. That’s all. I really want them to be happy, and I hope that this, even if it’s not a lot, it’s enough to make … their hearts fill a little bit.”
This year, the Angel Tree program helped 232 families, representing 607 children. On distribution day, families arrived on a staggered schedule so that 10 families received their presents every 15 minutes.
While COVID-19 safety measures created some new challenges for those helping with this year’s distribution day, Tupelo corps officer Major Whitney Morton said it was nice to help area children in need. The Angel Tree program gives members of the community who are able the chance to share some Christmas magic with those who might not otherwise have any.
With the pandemic putting many people out of work, this has been a tough year, financially, for a lot of families. Morton said the Angel Tree program provides a simple way for people to redistribute resources.
“Christmas is still happening, and kids already had enough this year,” Morton said. “It’s been a year where, between the pandemic and the racial tensions and the increased suicide rates, all of that, it’s nice to be able to fight some of that with community kindness, generosity and just sharing resources.”
Approximately 20 volunteers helped distribute gifts on Tuesday. By design, it was a smaller crew than normal. The Salvation Army found a way to give people their gifts drive-thru style to minimize contact. While schools and some older volunteers weren’t able to assist, Women’s Auxiliary member Holly Rogers said that Tupelo football players stepped up to help.
“We haven’t been able to do as many hands-on projects due to the COVID, a lot of things that we have done normally in the past have been cancelled, but we still try to make sure that the kids at Christmas get their stuff,” Rogers said.
Other longtime volunteers — Suzanne Sipps, Lisa Murphree, Martha Bland, Holly Rogers, Mitzi Moore and Chickita Perkins — noted that while the safety protocols made this year feel different, helping with the Angel Tree program was still worthwhile. The Salvation Army began preparing for Angel Tree the Monday after Thanksgiving, and a team of six people spent Saturday prepping for distribution day. The day of distribution, volunteers largely focused on ensuring all the bags were filled correctly.
“It really doesn’t matter that we might feel a little off this year, because every child deserves magic at Christmas,” Sipps said.
“This makes it feel like Christmas,” Moore added.
For one family, volunteering was about ensuring a successful Christmas despite hardships. Shirley Freeman, a past president and six-year volunteer, noted that this year’s Angel Tree donation drive was largely held online. Her granddaughter, Madalyn Bails, and daughter Antoinette Freeman described volunteering as a wonderful experience that allowed them to help people.
“I enjoyed it the two years I was president, and I also am going to continue to help because it’s going to help some many people and so many children who otherwise probably wouldn’t have a lot of help,” Shirley Freeman said.
Although she described volunteering to help with this year’s distribution as equal parts fun and overwhelming, Antoinette Freeman, another longtime volunteer and Women’s Auxiliary leader, said it has been a blessing to receive as many donations as they have. She hopes families feel blessed “to make it through this COVID-19 and this difficult 2020.”
“The pandemic really just put a little hardship on (the) returning of some of the angels, but other than that, we’re going to make it work,” Freeman said.
While all young participants in this year’s Angel Tree program were adopted, several participants who plucked a name from the branches of the tree were unable to drop off gifts before the deadline. When an angel either isn’t adopted or doesn’t have his or her wish list completed, the Salvation Army will help fill those gaps with gifts.
Morton said they had to fill in the wish lists of approximately 130 angels this year for various reasons. Sometimes, the donor families were unable to return their gifts on time. Five families are scheduled to pick up their gifts on Thursday.
Despite challenges, there were plenty of bright moments to make it all worth the effort. Morton said they were able to pack approximately 250 boxes of food to provide for recipients of the program. Even on the day of distribution, they received a few last-minute donations.
“It’s those kinds of things that always seem to happen around Angel Tree,” Morton said. “It really is miracle on miracle … an unexpected blessing.”