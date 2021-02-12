Tupelo Public School District to learn virtually on Monday due to potentially hazardous winter weather forecasted for early next week.
"In an abundance of caution, we are going to have a virtual day on Monday," TPSD said in a statement.
Teachers will provide lessons for students to complete during the virtual learning day, and students will be sent home with Chromebooks and assignments on Friday
Completion of assignments will be required for attendance.
TPSD said it will continue to monitor the weather over the weekend and throughout Monday.