TUPELO • Tupelo Public School District reported 46 new positive COVID-19 cases among students during its 14th week of the 2020-21 school year in an update shared on Friday afternoon.
TPSD confirmed seven cases among pre-kindergarten through second graders, seven cases among third through fifth graders, four cases among sixth through eighth graders and 28 cases at the high school.
Tupelo High School students participated in classes virtually during week 14 after a spike in COVID-19 cases the previous week. They are currently set to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.
Tupelo High School is the largest high school in the state of Mississippi, with 1,934 students currently enrolled. There were 28 positive student COVID-19 cases at Tupelo High between Nov. 14 and 20, resulting in 309 quarantined students, which is about 16% of the total high school student population.
At the end of the 13th week of school, 664 students districtwide were determined to be in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case and 699 were quarantined.
Those numbers were higher by the end of week 14. Six hundred and ninety-three students were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, and 739 of the district's students have been quarantined.
The district’s total enrollment is 6,990, which means around 10.6% of students in the entire district are currently quarantined.
TPSD reported 16 new COVID-19 cases among teachers in the district, including eight at the high school. A total of 64 teachers are quarantined.
Six support staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week, resulting in 39 quarantines.