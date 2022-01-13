OKOLONA • The atmosphere at Okolona Elementary on Thursday was one of excitement and hope as the Tupelo alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority delivered backpacks stuffed with supplies to the school.
Each backpack was stuffed with every kind of item a kid might need during the school day: pencils, paper, markers and highlighters, crayons, as well as masks and hand sanitizer due to the pandemic.
Now in its sixth year, the Backpack Refill Project differs from similar school supply giveaways in its timing.
“Instead of giving out school supplies at the beginning of the year when everybody else is, we wait until mid-year, after Christmas break, and give school supplies to schools who are in need, to replenish for students and teachers,” said Dana McGinister, chapter president.
The sorority made two stops on Thursday: first at Ripley Elementary School, then later that morning at Okolona.
Although students at Okolona Elementary School were at home that day, learning virtually because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, their absence did little to diminish the good being done by the group, or the excitement of the school officials on-hand to receive the donation.
They gave the backpacks to the administration, who will ensure that the kids who need them get them.
“All of our backpacks are given on a need-to-need basis,” Principal Sha Triplett said, adding that school officials hope to return to in-person learning by Tuesday. “When they come, we will give all of those that are in need the backpacks and the extras will be saved for later on, as needed.”
According to McGinister, the process of selecting which schools will receive backpacks varies annually. There’s no set way to do it.
“Usually, we just look in the area for schools who are in need. Sometimes we have schools to contact us personally to see if we would be willing to donate backpacks to their schools,” McGinister said. “It just depends on the need, and then who contacts us.”
Okolona Elementary officials were excited to be chosen this year, and they said they had a great need for the supplies.
“The donation, it came right on time,” Triplett said. “We have had, in the past, people to donate backpacks, and at this moment in time, we gave the last one out before we got out, so it's a need.”
Triplett commended the sorority for hosting the backpack giveaway each year. She said the need for such programs is likely greater than many people expect.
“If students don't have what they need to be successful, there's going to be that gap,” she said. “So, they're helping close the learning gap and we totally appreciate them and what their chapter president, Dana McGinister, is doing for our local communities.”
School counselor Tessa Honeycutt also praised the donation and said they already have at least one student who will need the supplies.
“I had a student ask me (for a backpack) right before we went home for Christmas, and I had to tell them that we were out of extra backpacks,” she said. “His had broken, so I am really excited to be able to give that student a new backpack when they return to school.”
Honeycutt called the school’s need for backpacks and supplies a “constant.”
McGinister said that without the help of the community, the giveaway wouldn’t be possible.
“Everybody's willing to donate, whether it's the backpacks or the supplies, or even money, so that we can get the supplies and everything that we need for these students,” she said.
She added they do this because they want to help students have the best possible chance of success in the classroom that they can.
“This is our annual event, one that is near and dear to our hearts,” she said. “Our organization is big on education, so we want to make sure that kids have everything that they need to be successful in the classroom, take away all excuses, and to help them do what they need to do.”