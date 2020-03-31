TUPELO • A driver with the city of Tupelo’s public bus system has tested positive for COVID-19, and transit operations are now suspended through April 7, according to an announcement by the city.
The driver in question received a positive test result on Saturday, March 28 and last worked the previous Monday, March 23.
All passengers who rode with this driver over within the past thee weeks have been notified, according to a city spokesperson. Tupelo Transit operates a fully on-demand system for passengers who call ahead and request pickup. Fixed route service was discontinued last year after a trial period.
Tupelo Transit has asked all employees to self-quarantine.
All vehicles and offices will be sanitized and cleaned ahead of the current date services are set to resume.