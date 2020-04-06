Tupelo’s public bus system will remain closed a week longer than originally planned, with service now scheduled to resume Monday, April 13.
“This cautionary measure will allow Tupelo Transit drivers and employees another week of isolation,” read as state issued from City Hall.
Previously, a Tupelo Transit driver tested positive for COVID-19 and bus service was paused until Tuesday, April 6 for all vehicles to be sanitized and cleaned.
A statewide shelter-in-place order went into force last Friday, and will remain in place at least until April 20, but public transportation is considered an essential service and can continue to operate.