TUPELO • The intersection of Broadway and Jefferson streets will become safer with the reveal of new stop signs, according to Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons.
The stop signs haven been covered with bags, but at 9 a.m. Friday, the new stop signs will be uncovered and new flashing lights will be activated. A traffic committee, made up of both city employees and local citizens, studied the intersection by looking at accident reports and formal complaints.
“There have been numerous wrecks there and numerous near misses, complaints,” Timmons said.
Flasher lights were added on the new signs for safety concerns. The area sees a lot of traffic, Timmons said, as it is near the Lee County Justice Center. The intersection is also used by people coming from west Tupelo to get near the courthouse and downtown. Timmons said that on-street parking also makes the area visually restricted. This makes near misses more likely.
“We were really concerned that someone was going to get seriously hurt,” Timmons said.
The new flasher lights will be red, LED flashers that are very visual so people will be able to see them and know to stop. There will also be a white stop bar so that people will know where to stop.