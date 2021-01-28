TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a possible wreck that killed a 22-year-old Tupelo woman overnight Wednesday.
Police were called to Barnes Crossing Road just east of Tom Watson Drive around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, to investigate a vehicle that appeared to have rolled over and was submerged in Mud Creek.
Tupelo officers, along with members of the Tupelo Fire Department, found a 2010 Nissan Murano with the body of a deceased female inside. The body was removed and has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for autopsy.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kali Clark, 22, of Tupelo.
The accident is currently under investigation by TPD detectives and crash reconstruction team. Additional information will be released when appropriate.