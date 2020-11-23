TUPELO • Cecelia Palmer has been staying close to home this year, avoiding crowds and events that might put her at risk of catching COVID-19.
The coronavirus may be running rampant in this country, but Palmer said something else has been infecting Americans for years: Complaining.
“COVID is an epidemic, but so is complaining,” she said. “Complaining was an epidemic long before COVID. It’s a national pastime. It’s just something we all do. It’s a conversation starter. You just come up with your complaints.”
Palmer decided four years ago to make everyone aware just how much we complain. Inspired by a book written by a motivational speaker, Palmer and others have encouraged people to set aside the day before Thanksgiving as Complaint Free Wednesday.
Palmer has her work cut out this year.
“2020 has been the year of complaints,” she said. “Everybody’s complaining. This year has been wild.”
Palmer is now spreading her message through a social media platform that receives its share of complaints: Facebook. She began posting daily virtual messages of inspiration and scripture this past Wednesday.
The original idea of Complaint Free Wednesday came out of a women’s neighborhood Bible study group in 2016. The group reviewed Will Bowen’s best-selling book, “A Complaint Free World,” and it followed the book’s suggestions of spreading the news throughout their community.
Palmer and the study group would interact with the public and even appear before the Tupelo City Council to promote the no-complaint message. Her husband, Buddy, is a city councilman.
She’s now sharing the word with her Facebook community. The first day’s post referred to Philippians 2:14: “Do everything without grumbling or arguing.”
While looking over her notes at home, Palmer noted another bit of inspiration that invites readers to take the book’s 21-day challenge to change what they think and say.
“To have an attitude of gratitude and to be thankful, you must first stop complaining,” she said. “In other words, shed your ‘stanking thanking’.”
The posts will continue through Thanksgiving, and she encourages everyone to take time to celebrate the holiday.
“Thanksgiving is our national day of gratitude. But do you know Thanksgiving is skipped over,” Palmer said. “That’s sad to me, so sad. Thanksgiving is just an afterthought to some people, something right before we jump into Christmas.”
Palmer said it’s been disheartening to hear the complaints expressed throughout the country this year, but she isn’t giving up. Through her virtual approach, she hopes it leads to less complaining and more gratitude sharing.
“The bottom line is, we’ve got so much to be grateful for,” she said. “The United States of America is the best place to live, and we have our freedoms. We’re in a mess right now, but there is good to be gleaned from all of this.”