TUPELO – The region’s electricity supplier is warning customers to limit power usage or face the possibility of rolling blackouts.
With temperatures dropping into the single digits and expected to remain below average through the weekend, the Tennessee Valley Authority said its power grid is being taxed and could easily reach its limit.
Keith Hayward, manager of Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association, said TVA called Friday morning saying they had issues with the power grid and could start rolling blackouts.
“In my 34 years in the business, I have never had to do that,” Hayward said.
The 4-County EPA in the Golden Triangle issued a similar warning on their Facebook page Friday. The post said rolling blackouts would affect about 5% of the EPA’s members at a time (roughly 2,500 households) and last about 30 minutes.
But two of the biggest TVA customers in the area, the city of Tupelo and Tombigbee EPA, say they are not at the point of blackouts just yet.
“TVA has initiated Step 50, where they ask industrial accounts to reduce their load by 5%,” said Tupelo Water and Light director Johnny Timmons. “It is part of their curtailment plan. The good thing is a lot of industries have already shut down for the holidays.”
TEPA director Scott Hendrix agreed, saying the reduction in industrial usage could ease the strain on the power system and avoid the need for rolling blackouts.
“That is not required at the moment, but I think some might interpret (the TVA directive) more aggressively than others,” Hendrix said. “The more (demand) we can shed, the better. If we can’t shed enough, they might be forced to (institute rolling blackouts).”
Hendrix said his staff has not seen TVA ask for the 5% demand in reduction in at least 20 years.
The cold weather did cause some issues to power supplies across the region.
“At one point we had 1,800 households without power,” said Hayward, whose EPA is based in Oxford. “The majority of those were from a tree falling on a line leaving a substation. We were able to resolve that quickly and the number went down to 200-300. Most of what we had was isolated, trees and broken poles. Thankfully it was nothing bad.”
It was a similar story for TEPA in Lee and Itawamba counties.
“It was fairly localized outages. We may have had as many as 1,500, which for us is not a big number,” said Hendrix. “But several of those took multiple hours to get resolved.”
