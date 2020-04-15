TUPELO - Two Mantachie men were arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly firing shots at a house in eastern Lee County.
According to the police report the victim filed with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, what started as a simple argument escalated to gunplay less than an hour later.
Jordan Wood, 18, of 140 Shiloh Road, and Dustin Vanover, 22, of 1494 Shiloh Road, were arrested hours later by Lee County deputy sheriffs. Both were booked into the Lee County Adult Jail shortly before midnight April 14 on the charge of aggravated assault.
The 25-year-old victim said a cousin, Wood, showed up at his County Road 2346 Guntown house around 8:40 p.m. to pick up his uncle. The victim and the cousin got into a verbal altercation and he asked the cousin to leave. Wood left in a blue Mustang with Vanover and another man, but he said he would be back.
The victim and his girlfriend were inside the house around 9:20 p.m. when they heard several gunshots. The man went outside and discovered his car and the house had been shot several times.
The gunshots shattered the back glass on the 2009 Ford Taurus. Bullets also flattened the left rear tire and left a hole in the back of the trunk.
During their initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court Wednesday, they were charged with drive by shooting and bond was set at $25,000 each. Under the Mississippi Code, drive-by shooting carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine if convicted.