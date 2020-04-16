Tupelo Police were dispatched to the 2500 Block of Patterson Drive Wednesday, April 15, at 10:00 a.m. for call about a breaking and entering of a dwelling.
Witnesses described two males in a tan Ford Taurus as the suspects, and officers were able to detain Marcus Woods, 20, of Tupelo and a 17-year-old male juvenile a short time later.
Woods was charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a dwelling and his bond set at $100,000. The juvenile was transported to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Facility and is being adjudicated through Lee County Youth Court.
Later on the same day, another Patterson Drive resident reported a previous breaking and entering of a dwelling.
Additional charges are possible as this investigation continues.