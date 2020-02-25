Two Booneville women were arrested on felony drug charges in separate incidents last week.
Katrina Yvette McGee, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 20 on an outstanding Circuit Court Indictment and was taken to the Prentiss County Jail. While arriving at the jail, officers found her in possession of methamphetamine.
McGee was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. Her bond was set at $15,000 on the meth charge and was held without bond for failing to appear in court.
Linda Strange, 52, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 21 by a Prentiss County deputy on an outstanding warrant. Strange was paying a fine at the Prentiss County Justice Court when the deputy realized she was wanted. While being escorted to the jail, officers recovered meth from Strange's mouth.
Strange was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court, driving on suspended driver's license, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $10,000.