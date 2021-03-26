TUPELO • Two separate California COVID-19 variant strains have been identified in Mississippi, including one case in Northeast Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday.
MSDH identified four cases of the B.1.427 variant (two in Desoto County, one in Hinds and one in Lafayette) and three cases of the B.1.429 variant (one in Copiah County, one in Holmes and one in Quitman) in Mississippi residents.
As of Friday, 34 total cases of COVID variant strains have been identified in Mississippi. There have been 26 cases of the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom variant and one case of the B.1.351 South African variant, along with the seven total cases associated with the two California variants.
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 variant strains identified in Mississippi can be accessed by visiting the "County COVID-19 Data" section under the COVID-19 Updates tab on the MSDH website or by visiting https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/13324.pdf.