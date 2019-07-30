OXFORD - Thanks to quick response of police, a couple was caught in the act of breaking into a west Oxford home.
The Oxford Police Department responded to a residence on Shumard Cove for a reported burglary in progress on July 27. The caller told officials that they could see people walking through the house with flashlights.
The responding officers found Kimanah Davis, 27, and Qadree Williams, 26, both of Oxford, inside of the house. Both were taken into custody without incident. They were carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with burglary of a dwelling. Bond was set at $2,500 each.