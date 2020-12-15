STARKVILLE - Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a dec. 7 shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, Roderiques Lockett, 24, and John King Jr., 35, have been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery for a Dec. 7 shooting on the north end of the city. Lockett was arrested Dec. 10. King was arrested Monday.
Officers were dispatched to Reed Ridge Circle for a shooting incident at 4:43 a.m. The 29-year-old male victim was airlifted out of the area for additional medical treatment. Authorities said the victim "remains under medical care" more than a week later.
"The Starkville Police Department and the citizens of Starkville will not tolerate incidents like this," said detective Will Simon. "The incident occurred in a neighborhood full of families and small children."
The shooting is still under investigation and more arrests are likely.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle CrimeStoppers at 1-800-530-7151.