STARKVILLE - Two males, one just 16, have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Starkville apartment complex Tuesday.
Starkville police responded to the Brookville Garden Apartments at 3056 Everglade Ave. Nov. 26 around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, police found Laterrence Dewon McCarter, 23, dead at the scene.
Starkville police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Task Force, arrested Aviante Jordan, 16, of Starkville, charged with murder, and Lakorian Stewart, 30, of Starkville, charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. Jordan is being charged as an adult and is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $1 million bond. Stewart has a bond of $100,000.
Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the community assisted in the investigation and helped lead to the arrests.
If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.