HOLLY SPRINGS - Less than three days after allegedly breaking into a downtown Holly Springs drug store, two men are in custody and facing felony charges.
Tyson Drugs on the square was burglarized at 9:19 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Security cameras in the area captured images of two men suspected in the crime. The Holly Springs Police Department posted security camera images of the suspects on Facebook around noon Sunday.
"After we posted it online, the community came forward with some tips that helped us identify the suspects," said Police Chief Dwight Harris.
Tips helped investigators led police to execute a search warrant for Markeis Payne, 31, in the 200 block of Elder Street on Tuesday, April 28. A few hours later, a second search warrant was issued for Hezekiah Walton, 31, in the 100 block of Randolph Street.
Payne, who has a prior felony conviction, was caught with a firearm inside the residence. He was charged with burglary of a commercial building, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. Walton was charged with burglary of a commercial building.
Both men were carried to the Marshall County Jail. During their initial court appearance Wednesday, bond was set at $100,000 each.