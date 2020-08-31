TUPELO - A Lee County couple has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of car burglaries in Lee and Itawamba counties.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office received several complaints on Aug. 22 about car burglaries in County Road 811 (Veterans Boulevard) north of Interstate 22. The investigation quickly pointed to Tyson Channing Brown, 18, who lived in the area. Investigators not only found Brown, but located several items reported stolen in the burglaries.
Brown has been charged with five counts of burglary of an auto and the cases will be presented to the next Lee County grand jury. At the time of his arrest, Brown was out on bond after being charged with 13 counts of car burglaries in Itawamba County earlier this year. Those charges have not been presented to a grand jury yet.
Also arrested was Brown's girlfriend, Autumn J. Long, 19. She is charged with fraudulently obtaining goods and false ID. She is accused of trying to use credit/debit cards stolen during the burglaries.