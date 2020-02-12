TUPELO - Two people have been arrested and another sought in connection with a February burglary in north Lee County.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man called 911 on Feb. 4 saying a female friend came by but left quickly. He then noticed on his security system that two armed black males were in his garage. He locked himself in the house and called 911. The arriving deputies found the man waiting inside a closet.
The investigation revealed that Laisha Lesli Cassados, 20, of 1409 Forrest Street, Tupelo, was supposed to distract the caller while the two male subjects robbed him. When the could not locate the victim, they stole an iPad mini and house keys were stolen.
Cassados was arrested Feb. 6, charged with burglary of a residence and has since been released.
Lamarquavious Jarquez Patton, 20, of 205 South Joanne Street, Tupelo was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with burglary of a residence. He remains in the Lee County Jail.
Authorities are still looking for J’Manne Phelps, 20, of Verona, on the same charge.
Anyone with information on Phelps whereabouts is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.