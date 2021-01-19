OXFORD - A Kentucky man and an Oxford woman have been charged in connection with a series of house and car burglaries.
Oxford police responded to multiple reports of theft in the 800 block of College Hill Road on Jan. 14. The investigation led to the arrest of Ethan Christopher Pruitt, 20, of Louisville, Kentucky; and Savannah Clair Nagle, 20, of Oxford.
Pruitt and Nagle were each charged with three counts of residential burglary, three counts of auto burglary, and one count of credit card fraud. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, the judge gave each a $25,000 bond.
Additional charges will be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date.