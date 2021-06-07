OXFORD - Two Lafayette County men have been arrested in connection with a string of car burglaries last month in west Oxford.
The Oxford Police Department received multiple reports May 29-30 of auto burglaries in the areas of Eagle Point Loop, Chinkapin Loop and Ricky D. Britt Boulevard. Multiple guns and large amounts of cash were stolen.
The investigation led to the arrests of Kenshawn Harden, 19, of Oxford, and Tyler Owens, 20, of Oxford. Each man was charged with six counts of auto burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit auto burglary. This is the second time in less than a year the men have been charged with breaking into cars.
During the initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $50,000 apiece but neither will be getting out of the Lafayette County Jail any time soon. Harden was out on a previous felony bond, which has since been revoked. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Owens.
Both men were arrested in August 2020 when they were caught in the act of breaking into cars in the in the 2700 block of South Lamar Boulevard at 3:15 a.m.
In that case, Owens was charged with 15 counts of auto burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, and one count of directing a youth to commit a felony. Harden was charged with four counts of auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a stolen firearm, and directing a youth to commit a felony.