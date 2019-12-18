TUPELO - A Tupelo woman and a teen have been jailed after an altercation led to gunfire in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month.
Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Dec. 2 at the Oak Creek Apartments at 508 Lumpkin Ave. While shots were fired, there were no injuries reported in the initial incident.
Roy Wright, 16, was arrested by Tupelo police on Dec. 10. He was certified as an adult and charged with shooting into a dwelling. He had his initial appearance before a judge Dec. 12 and is being held on a $200,000 bond in the Lee County Jail.
Destenee Causey, 21, of 1013 Pierce St., Tupelo, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the same incident. She was booked into jail Dec. 17 at 4:17 p.m. and charged with shooting into a dwelling. As of Wednesday afternoon, bond had not been set for Causey.
McDougald said police will release more information once they finish interviewing people connected to the case.
It is not known if this domestic violence case is related to a Dec. 15 shooting at a Lumpkin Avenue apartment complex that left one man with life-threatening injuries.