STARKVILLE - Two cousins were arrested Friday afternoon and charged with a series of car burglaries in Starkville.
Starkville police arrested Quavantae Lucious, 19, and Dontavious Lucious, 19, and charged each with six counts of auto burglary. According to jail records, the men were booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 4.
They are expected to have an initial appearance Monday where bond will be set.
Officials said all of the burglaries happened Thursday morning in the area of Mallory Lane on the west side of town.