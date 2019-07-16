POTTS CAMP • Marshall County authorities say it appears a couple died Tuesday morning inside a medical clinic as the result of a murder-suicide.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson, the victims were Carl Robinson, 43, and LaToya T. Thompson, 34, both of the Lamar community in northwest Benton County. He worked for the Commission on Aging in Oxford and was running for state legislature to represent House District 5, covering parts of Benton, Marshall, Lafayette and Tate counties. She was a receptionist at the clinic where the shooting took place.
Officials responded to the Williams Medical Clinic on South Center Street in Potts Camp just after 10 a.m. July 16 following a call that a suspect had shot one or more people.
"We found the shooter dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head," Dickerson said. "He and his wife were in the process of a divorce. His wife was lying on the floor near his body."
The doctor and medical staff were able to get a pulse and heartbeat for the female victim. She died waiting for the helicopter to land to transport her to the hospital, the sheriff said.
Witnesses reported seeing Robinson stomping around outside the clinic before going inside. Dickerson said a .38-caliber hammerless Smith & Wesson pistol was recovered at the scene. The husband and wife were the only two injuries.
"A lot of folks were shook up, but no one else was injured," Dickerson said.