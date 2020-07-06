JACKSON • The four-day Independence Day holiday period saw four people die on state roads, including two in northeast Mississippi.
During the 2020 Fourth of July enforcement period which began Friday and ended Sunday, July 5, at midnight, the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked 137 crashes on state, federal highways, and interstate systems. The wrecks included 4 fatalities and 43 injuries.
Troopers were called to Highway 25 in Tishomingo County Friday around 4 p.m. The investigation showed a 1998 Jeep SUV driven by Robert J. Foster, 50, of Tishomingo, was traveling southbound on the two-lane road and crossed over into the northbound lane and collided with a 2015 Ford pickup driven by Danny R. Hester, 59, of Tuscumbia, Alabama. A Buick Verano traveling behind Hester then collided with the rear of the truck.
Foster received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. The injuries and medical conditions of the other two drivers was not released by MHP.
On Saturday, July 4, just before 6 p.m., troopers responded to Highway 8 in Calhoun County for a single-vehicle wreck. A 2001 Ford Expedition driven by Christopher Q. Pittman, 23, of Greenville, was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and overturned. Pittman and passenger Martin D. Foote, 25, of Woodland, received moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
A second passenger, Courtney D. Burchfield, 20, of Houston, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
The other statewide fatalities were in the Delta and south Mississippi. Xavaier D. Brister, 25, of Itta Bena, died early Friday morning when his Dodge Charger left Highway 82 in Leflore County and hit a tree.
Around lunchtime Sunday, James M. Brand, 51, of Ocean Springs, was killed when his Toyota Sequoia ran off state Highway 494 in Lauderdale County. Brand was ejected from the vehicle after it hit a tree stump.
In addition to working wrecks, troopers issued 4,378 citations with 116 DUI arrests.