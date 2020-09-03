BOONEVILLE • Separate disturbances landed two men convicted of felonies in jail on gun charges.
In late July, Prentiss County deputy sheriffs responded to a disturbance on County Road 4141. Dalton Wayne Franks was charged with possession of weapon by felon. Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set the bond at 10,000.
Deputies were dispatched to County Road 1401 by Prentiss County 911 on a disturbance call Aug. 28. Jeffery Alan Elmore, 34, of Burnsville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic violence. His bond was set at $10,000 on the felony charge.
Both cases will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.