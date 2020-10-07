VERONA – Verona police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting at a car wash that left at least two injured.
Police Chief Marsenio Nunn told the Daily Journal that officers were called out to a possible shooting at the car wash on Raymond Avenue (Highway 145) around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Responding officers recovered some spent shell casings on the scene.
“We then received a call from the North Mississippi Medical Center that they had two gunshot victims who had just come into the emergency room,” Nunn said. “The black female was treated and released but the black male is still in ICU (Wednesday morning).”
The shooter is not in custody and police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 566-2215, the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.