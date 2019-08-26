TUPELO • Two of Lee County’s four Justice Court judge races will be resolved in Republican primary runoffs this week.
Marilyn Reed and Eric Gibens will square off Aug. 27 in the District 2 race to see who will replace John Hoyt Sheffield, who left the bench to run for supervisor. In District 3, Phyllis Maharrey Dye and Ben Raper finished atop a five-person race to fill the seat vacated by Sadie Holland’s retirement.
Reed collected 2,034 votes for 45 percent of the vote in the three-person primary Aug. 6. Eric Gibens was close behind with 1,907 votes for 42 percent.
Reed, 47, of the Auburn community, is the Lee County Veterans Service officer. She has an associate’s degree as a paralegal. She spent 13 years working in former District Attorney Johnny Young’s office. She worked another 14 years handling civil cases at a private law practice.
“I have more than 27 years of both criminal and civil work experience,” Reed said. “I’m the only candidate with civil experience. You can’t come in and properly handle civil cases if you don’t have experience. I have worked both the defendant and plaintiff side of civil cases.”
Gibens, 46, of Tupelo, is the owner of Red Magnet. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Mississippi.
He has worked with Tupelo Police Department for 25 years, overseeing around 30 volunteer and part-time officers in the reserve and part-time division. His desire to be in law enforcement started early. He joined the Boy Scout Explorers program in 16. He went to the police academy at 20 to get his part-time certification.
“(Being a judge) will give me a chance to give back to the community. Ninety percent of law enforcement is helping the community,” Gibens said. “This will give me an opportunity to stay involved.”
The District 2 Republican primary runoff winner will face Independent Eric Hampton in the general election.
In the five-person third district race, Dye finished the primary in first place with 1,353 votes (38.67 percent), followed by Raper with 861 votes (24.61).
Dye, 60, of the Brewer community, is the accounts payable officer for the Lee County Chancery Clerk. She has a bachelor’s of accountancy.
Prior to working for the county, Dye had a court reporting service working the civil side of both circuit and chancery courts.
“I work in Lee County and see the needs of different departments,” Dye said. “I feel I can bring more to the job because I have the education and the life experience.
“So many people say they waited to run until the incumbent retired. I didn’t. I ran four years ago because I saw the need. At the time, three of the four justice court judges had been disciplined by the state (Commission on Judicial Performance).”
Raper, 56, of the Union community, is a certified law enforcement officer and has worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for a total of 21 years.
He ran for the same justice court judge position in 2003.
“For the last 18 years, I have been assigned to the county and youth courts,” Raper said. “I have worked in all areas, from complaints being filed all the way through to resolution. I handled all the paperwork for the sheriff’s office. If there was a final judgement, I went out and served it.
“I have always had a concern for the county and making it a better place to live.”
The winner of the runoff with face Democrat Johnny Sadler in November.