OXFORD - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening wreck on a bridge over the Tallahatchie River.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department were called to the bridge on Highway 7 north of Abbeville for a two-vehicle wreck just before 6 p.m. May 2.
According to MHP, the preliminary investigation shows that Bobby G. Townsend, 45, of Abbeville, was traveling northbound on Highway 7 in a 1993 Nissan SE when he entered into the path of a southbound 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup driven by a Misty E. Devaughn of Caruthersville, Missouri.
Townsend was pronounced dead on the scene by Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy. Devaughn was transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi and died shortly afterward from her injuries.
Passengers in both vehicles received moderate injuries and were transported to Baptist in Oxford for medical treatment.
The accident remains under investigation.