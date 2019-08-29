MOOREVILLE • Two men were arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit on methamphetamine-related charges after a search warrant was conducted at a Mooreville residence.
Dale Wayne Griggs, 44, of 584 Lee County Road 1349, Mooreville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Charles Haupt, 53, of 55 Fennell Road, Mantachie, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Agents found and seized more than two ounces of methamphetamine and $15,928 in cash. The cash and a felony amount of methamphetamine was found inside the residence belonging to Griggs, and law enforcement found an additional felony amount of methamphetamine in Haupt’s vehicle, which was located on the property.
During the investigation, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit received information from several sources that illegal drug activity was taking place at the 584 Lee County Road 1349 location.