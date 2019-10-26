HOLLY SPRINGS – Two Marshall County men are facing murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old Holly Springs woman.
Javion Boxley, 20, of Red Banks, and Jeremy Young, 31, of Holly Springs, have each been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and shooting into a dwelling. Young faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a felon. Both are being held in the Marshall County Jail on bonds of more than $2.7 million each.
Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris said more arrests are expected in the case.
Holly Springs police responded to the 400 block of Moss Avenue, off of South Chesterman Street, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 17 for a report of shots being fired. The responding officers found a black female unresponsive in a back room of the residence. Jametries LaSha Moore, 23, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Police are still sorting out the details of the incident that involved multiple shooters. Witnesses said several people had gathered outside the residence. One neighbor told WREG in Memphis that a man in a silver car pulled up to the house and started arguing with Moore, who was standing in her doorway. The witness said after Moore was shot, someone inside or near her house returned fire.
Police later learned of two other gunshot victims who were taken by car to area hospitals. Young went to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. After his wounds were treated, he was taken into custody by Tennessee officials. He was returned to Marshall County on Oct. 22. The third person shot that afternoon has not been identified yet.
Boxley turned himself in to authorities on Friday, Oct. 25.
If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122. All persons or presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.