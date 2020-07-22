TUPELO • Police are searching for two men who robbed a North Gloster Street restaurant at gunpoint just before midnight Tuesday.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said two males entered the KFC at 508 North Gloster Street around 11:45 p.m. July 21. Witnesses at the business said the suspects had at least one firearm.
"The KFC employees were not physically harmed during robbery," McDougald said. "An undisclosed amount of cash was taken as well as some personal items from employees."
No customers were at the restaurant at the time of the robbery. Both suspects fled the scene.
The suspects are described as black males in their late teens or early 20s, around 5’7” to 5’9” tall with thin builds. One subject was wearing a tan jacket and grey jeans. The other had on a blue jacket and blue jeans. Both wore sunglasses and bandannas.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS