OXFORD – In separate cases, two northeast Mississippi men were each sentenced to approximately 20 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.
Donald H. Hobbs, 39, of Alcorn County, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Aug. 21. He was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release by District Judge Debra M. Brown in U.S. District Court.
Jordan Bridges, 28, of Prentiss County, pleaded guilty on July 24 to one count of production of child pornography. He was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release by Chief Judge Sharion Aycock in U.S. District Court.
In September 2018, the Alcorn County Sheriff's Department received a Cybertip report of possible online activity involving a 14-year-old being enticed to produce sexually explicit images. During an initial investigation by the Alcorn County Sheriff's Department, it was determined that Hobbs had been enticing a minor for the purpose of producing child pornography.
In November 2018, the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department received a report of possible child molestation and child pornography. During the initial investigation it was determined that Bridges had been sexually assaulting and photographing a minor for the purpose of producing sexually explicit images of a child.