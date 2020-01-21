Two inmates were killed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Monday night.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections released the following statement about the incident on Twitter Tuesday:
Two inmates were killed in Parchman last night. At this moment, it appears to be an isolated incident—not a continuation of the recent retaliatory killings. The Parchman chaplain has reached out to the next of kin.— MDOC (@MS_MDOC) January 21, 2020
In response, new governor Tate Reeves released this statement:
We have been working around the clock with MDOC and DPS to respond immediately and prevent this going forward. There is much more to be done here. We have asked them to provide as much information to the public as possible as quickly as possible. Transparency is the first step. https://t.co/ouMtp0mdQt— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 21, 2020
Including Monday's deaths at Parchman, nine inmates have died at Mississippi State prisons thus far in 2020 - including one at Chickasaw County Correctional Facility.