12-year sentence for jail phone is 'failure,' justice says

FILE - In this May 19, 2010, file photograph, traffic moves past the front of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss. Another Mississippi inmate died at the hands of a fellow inmate, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, this time, at the penitentiary, bringing the death toll to four amid disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Two inmates were killed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Monday night. 

The Mississippi Department of Corrections released the following statement about the incident on Twitter Tuesday: 

In response, new governor Tate Reeves released this statement:

Including Monday's deaths at Parchman, nine inmates have died at Mississippi State prisons thus far in 2020 - including one at Chickasaw County Correctional Facility. 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus