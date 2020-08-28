An early morning collision, Friday, resulted in one fatality and injuries for the other driver.
Officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a call of a two-vehicle collision between a Dodge Avenger and a Ford Sport at the intersection of South Gloster and Highway 6 at approximately 1:30 a.m.
According to police reports, fire engulfed the engine compartment of the Dodge. Officers began using fire extinguishers in an attempt to halt the fire. The Tupelo Fire Department arrived moments after TPD and was able to fully extinguish the flames.
Lee County Coroner’s office identified the driver of the Dodge Charger as Frederick Boyd, 33, of Tupelo. Officials say Boyd was dead by the time responders arrived on the scene.
The driver of the Ford was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. Tupelo Police Department did not release the driver’s name.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
Police say the investigation into the accident is ongoing.