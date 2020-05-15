OXFORD - An Arkansas murder suspect was shot and killed following a shootout with U.S. marshals Friday in south Oxford.
Memphis television station WMC quoted U.S. Marshal Bob Clark as saying marshals attempted to stop Hunter Carlstrom, 33. Following a brief chase, Carlstrom jumped out of the car on South Lamar Boulevard near the old Baptist Hospital and began firing at officers.
One marshal was shot twice and was reportedly in surgery Friday afternoon.
According to Clark, Carlstrom’s wife was taken into custody at the scene. It is not known if she is facing any charges in connection with the chase and shootout.
Local, state and federal law enforcement swarmed the scene and blocked traffic for most of Friday afternoon.
Authorities wanted Carlstrom in connection with a Lawrence County, Arkansas murder the week before. James Sarotelli, 61, was found dead May 7 in Smithville, Arkansas, a town of less than 100 residents located about 100 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.
Lawrence County deputies were called to a camper on a county road around 10 a.m. last Thursday for an unresponsive person. There was a large amount of blood around the victim, but few details have been released, including the type of injury and the cause of death.
The U.S. Marshal Service is expected to release more information later.