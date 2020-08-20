A man convicted of killing his grandfather when he was 15 will ask the nation's highest court to give him a chance at freedom.
The Supreme Court of the United States is scheduled to hear oral arguments Nov. 3 in the Brett Jones case. While the 2005 murder conviction has been upheld by state courts, Jones is appealing the sentence of life without parole.
His attorneys argue that since the state courts did not specifically rule that Jones was "permanently incorrigible," he should be eligible for parole. A federal case following Jones' conviction said life without parole is limited to "the rarest of juvenile offenders, those whose crimes reflect permanent incorrigibility."
The case could set a legal precedent and change the way young offenders are sentenced when charged as adults. It could also throw out Jones' sentence and send his case back to Lee County Circuit Court for a new sentencing phase. If that does happen, Jones' attorneys feel he would be eligible for parole.
"If this Court held that the Eighth Amendment requires a finding of permanent incorrigibility, Brett surely would be entitled to a remand for a new sentencing hearing," the attorneys wrote in the petition to the U.S. Supreme Court. "At such a hearing, it is unlikely that Brett would be found permanently incorrigible given his youth at the time of the crime, troubled childhood, and subsequent redemption while incarcerated."
A favorable ruling for Jones would also open up the chance that Jones could be freed before he becomes an old man.
During a potential resentencing, the court would have to decide between life and life with parole. Under life, the prisoner has to wait until they turn 60 before he can be considered for conditional release. Under life with parole, people are eligible for parole after serving 10 years.
Since Jones has already served more than that, he would immediately eligible to present his case to the state parole board.
Brett Jones has spent more of his 31 years on Earth behind bars than free. He was 15 when he was arrested in August 2004 for the stabbing death of his 68-year-old grandfather. He remained in a county jail until he was convicted of murder in 2005 and was sentenced to life without parole. He has been in a state prison ever since.
A federal court ruling that a mandatory life without parole sentence for a juvenile is cruel and unusual gave Jones his first shot at freedom. The Mississippi Supreme Court vacated Jones’ sentence in the summer of 2013 and ordered a resentencing.
In making his April 2015 resentencing decision, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gardner noted that the jury rejected the notion of self-defense and considered the lesser charge of manslaughter before finding Jones guilty of murder in 2005. The judge then sentenced him to life in prison.
In a split decision in December 2017, the Mississippi Court of Appeals voted 7-2 to uphold the circuit court ruling that denied Jones parole. The dissenting judges brought up noted that Jones had not been ruled "permanently incorrigible" and therefore not eligible for parole.
The following summer, the state supreme court reviewed the case. In November 2018, the Mississippi the high court in a 5-4 split decision ruled there was no need for further review.