TUPELO - The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing in Tupelo on Monday.
A community COVID-19 testing site will be set up on the BancorpSouth Arena parking lot B, on the west side of the arena at 375 E. Main St., per the request of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency. Testing begins at 9 a.m.
An appointment is necessary to be tested for COVID-19.
Those with an appointment are asked to arrive on time, not early. Only those with an appointment will be tested, even if there are multiple people in the vehicle.
Test samples will be sent to the MSDH Public Health Laboratory. Those tested will be contacted by phone within three to five days of testing when results are available.
Those awaiting results are advised to immediately isolate at home. Do not go to work or leave the house.
Those with symptoms needing testing can download the C Spire Health app in order to be pre-screened and speak with a UMMC Telehealth clinician. Those without a smartphone may call 601-496-7200.
Additional information can be found at www.msdh.ms.gov.