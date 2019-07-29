TUPELO • Residents of Lee and Union counties with unclaimed property can receive help being reunited with their money Tuesday.
State Treasurer Lynn Fitch’s office has invited residents to come to the Tupelo Furniture Market on Tuesday. Unclaimed property specialists from the treasurer’s office will be available from 3-6 p.m. at 1879 Coley Road, Building 5, Belden.
Specialists can help people look through the search list and also assist them in starting the claims process. The specialists will have claim forms on hand and can make copies of identification documents. They are also notaries, so they can help residents notarize forms.
“The specialists that we have are really great. They’ll sit down with you and walk you through the process,” said Michelle Williams, the treasure’s chief of staff.
Unclaimed property is handled by the Office of the State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division. Holders such as banks, credit unions, insurance companies, retail stores, utility companies and business associations must turn over any assets such as money, cash, checks or stocks “that have been abandoned for which there has been no contact for a period of five years,” according to the state treasurer’s website, as part of the Unclaimed Property Act.
The treasurer’s office works with different local partners to organize these events.The office is partnering with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and has another event planned in Tishomingo for the day after and in Iuka.
Staff from Fitch’s office will help residents search the State’s unclaimed property list and file claims for their funds. In a press release, Fitch thanked the Lee and Union County Boards of Supervisors and their clerks, the Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Tupelo Furniture Market for helping organize the event.
“Thanks to partnerships like these, we have distributed nearly $100 million in unclaimed property since I took office in January 2012. This is the people’s money and we want to get it back to them,” Fitch said.
Those who plan to attend should bring the following:
• Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, etc.)
• Social Security card
• Proof of address (utility bill, etc.)
• Proof of name change (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.)
• If the owner is deceased, bring the death certificate, will, obituary or affidavit of death.
People can also check www.treasurerlynnfitch.com for the state’s full listing and to see if there is any money in their name.