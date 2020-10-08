TUPELO - A Lee County woman is facing 14 counts of violating the state’s social hosting law after more than a dozen teens were arrested and alcohol seized at a weekend party.
According to a release from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, Alcoholic Beverage Control agents received a tip Oct. 2 that a party would take place the next day and the Saturday event would be attended by high school students.
After continued investigation and surveillance, ABC agents, along with Lee County deputy sheriffs converged on the County Road 773 Guntown house. They found as many as 100 teens gathered around a bonfire in front of the house. Agents arrested 14 minors, ranging in age from 14 to 18, for possession of beer/liquor.
The agents also destroyed a large amount of beer that was discovered in several ice chests. The minors who were arrested were given Justice Court appearance dates and released to their parents. Numerous other minors had consumed alcohol but were not in possession of it during the raid. Those juveniles were also released to their parents.
Charges are pending for Andrea Jones, 41, of 294 County Road 773, Guntown, who will face 14 counts of violating the state's social hosting law. That law makes it illegal for any adult to allow a party where they know minors will be consuming alcohol.
If convicted, each count carries up to 6 months in the county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.