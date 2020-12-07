TUPELO • United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s third annual $50K Giveaway begins next week, serving as the last leg of United Way’s annual fundraising campaign.
The $50K Giveaway starts on Dec. 15 and will run until January 31. Tickets cost $100. This year, the organization hopes to raise $400,000 through the giveaway, with much of that money going towards funding their area agencies.
“This area has such a rich history of giving when giving is most important, and we’re a great vehicle and a really quick way, kind of easy, convenient way, to give back and to invest in the programs that really need it the most,” said Mary Ann Plasencia, United Way director of community impact.
United Way has raised approximately 52% of their annual campaign goal of $2.6 million through their annual workplace campaign, which went virtual this year due to COVID-19. While there are a few outstanding large campaigns, Plasencia said most of those donations will be completed around Christmas to early January.
“We hope that the $50K will really bump up the numbers so that we make our goal,” Plasencia said.
This year’s fundraisers will help fund approximately 60 programs in eight different counties. As part of their two-year grant cycle, nonprofits who received funds last year will receive the same amount this year if United Way meets their fundraising goal. That includes agencies such as the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, Sanctuary Hospice and the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, who may have felt their own financial impact as their annual fundraisers either didn’t take place or had to take place on a smaller scale, such as hosting a virtual event, Plasencia said. She also noted that some agencies may have relied on fees through their services, and when those services were halted or interrupted, that impacted their bottom line and stream of revenue.
While some agencies also rely on federal and state funding, some of those funds are allocated based on the number of clients an agency serves. For agencies that had to limit the number of people in their facilities, that may impact the program in a negative way, Plasencia said. To make up for additional costs, United Way has encouraged partner agencies to apply for the Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Grant Program, which through the CARES Act allocates $4 million for nonprofit entities and an additional $4 million for food pantries to be provided through the state’s seven community foundations.
“That’s limited to them having expenses that have been incurred by Dec. 31st, so there’s some parameters there, but we have had several agencies that have applied and we’re encouraging them to do that, just to find sources of income wherever we can help them find them, along with our campaign,” Plasencia said.
Even before kicking off their annual campaign, United Way was addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the community. From late March to early October, United Way and the CREATE Foundation raised and allocated $534,000 across 17 counties in the CREATE coverage area. While CREATE did a lot of the fundraising, United Way used their family of agencies to help disperse the funds, using agencies who already were familiar with intakes to help distribute money directly to people who needed financial assistance. In addition to direct assistance, over $20,000 went towards Feeding the Frontlines, which provided meals to frontline healthcare workers, Plasencia said.
To kick off their annual campaign, United Way has new branding and is offering bigger prizes to encourage people to buy tickets early. These prizes are offered for people who buy tickets before certain deadlines. The first prize drawing is for a pair of iPhone 12 pros on December 22, followed by a drawing for a Cub Cadet lawn mower January 8 and a Room to Room Furniture shopping spree worth $1,000 on January 15.
United Way will also host a virtual call party on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The goal is to sell 1,000 tickets. Instead of hosting the telethon in one room, participants will be encouraged to form teams or call from their own offices. So far, several banks and smaller businesses are participating. United Way is also advertising the campaign with “Splashing the town with $50K,” where they encourage businesses to either give them a little space, do a 50K window or make a sale item into the shape of 50K as a way to promote the event and remind people to buy tickets. In January, there will be a scavenger hunt to give away a golden ticket each week for a chance to win the $50K prize. They also encourage people who buy tickets to challenge others to also buy tickets through their “You’ve got billed” challenge.
United Way feels a real obligation to allocate the same amount of money as it did last year to help agencies who are navigating additional challenges, Plasencia said. Even with over 60 agencies, only approximately 17 were closed or interrupted by COVID-19. The rest stayed open and figured out ways to provide services despite COVID-19.
“Life didn’t stop for them. People were still in need of food, or housing, or shelter, or therapy, or afterschool programming, or counseling because of addiction or grief, so I really, I have to say, I really commend our agencies for adapting to COVID,” Plasencia said. “They need our help more than ever because they’re all operating. By and large, they’re all operating and staying relevant despite what’s happened in our region.”
Tickets for the United Way $50K Giveaway can be purchased through unitedway50K.com, by calling 662-841-9133, or purchasing tickets through one of United Way’s retail partners. The winner will be announced Feb. 14 on WTVA.