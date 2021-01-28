TUPELO - The United Way of Northeast Mississippi is sounding a call to action for donors. The $50K Giveaway, a fundraiser that contributes to their annual campaign, ends ticket sales Sunday, January 31 at 10:30 p.m.
United Way is approximately $200,000 shy of their annual campaign goal of $2.6 million. The nonprofit hopes to reach their goal so they can fully fund over 60 programs in the eight counties they serve.
“Right now we are in the final stretch of our campaign ... and there’s lots of ways to reach that goal,” said Mary Ann Plasencia, Director of Community Impact. “If we haven’t heard from you as a leadership giver, if we haven’t heard from you as a giver through your workplace, if we haven’t heard from you as a $50K giveaway ticket buyer, we really need to hear from you.”
In an inquiry sent to partner agencies, several reported their volume of operations has increased, making the money more necessary, Plasencia said. Additionally, United Way already had a committed amount for agencies this year and “want to be able to fulfill that commitment” to help agencies navigate those difficulties and not “let them down,” said United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker.
Restrictions of interacting due to COVID-19 is causing a lag in reported contributions, Parker said. While some workplace campaigns are continuing to contribute, Parker suggested companies and individuals who are contributing to United Way to reach out to them if they have not completed their campaign or told United Way their final donation numbers.
“We want to count every single penny of every donor to make sure that we’ve got everything in for our final tally up so that we’ll be able to allocate back out to our agencies and fulfill that commitment,” Parkers said. “We know that good folks are out there, as they’ve always been, it’s just been harder ... for them to reach us and for us to reach them.”
The United Way office will be open Saturday and Sunday for people who want to give and contribute by buying a ticket or multiple tickets. Tickets cost $100 for the chance to win $50,000. The drawing occurs February 14, 2021.
Interested ticket buyers can call 662-841-9133, buy with cash or check at the United Way of Northeast Mississippi office at 213 West Main Street, Suite 110, Tupelo, MS, or visiting www.unitedway50k.com. To give general contributions, visit www.unitedwaynems.org
Ways to donate:
Visit https://www.unitedway50k.com/buy-tickets.html.
Buy with cash or check at United Way of Northeast Mississippi office at 213 West Main Street, Suite 110, Tupelo, MS.
Mail tickets to United Way at PO Box 334, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Purchase over the phone by calling 662-841-9133.
Visit these other locations to buy with cash or check: Room to Room Furniture, Jody's Flowers & Gifts, Amory Flower Shop, Magnolia Soap & Bath Company (New Albany), The Square Gift Company (Fulton), The Red Door (Pontotoc)
General contributions can be given at https://www.unitedwaynems.org.