TUPELO • United Way of Northeast Mississippi is working hard to meet their $2.6 million goal for the year, with the deadline to the annual $50K Giveaway approaching and more than 1,900 tickets left to sell.
The $50K Giveaway is United Way’s final fundraiser as part of their annual campaign, which is used to generate the money that supports 59 local partner agencies. The deadline to purchase a $100 ticket for a chance to win $50,000 is Jan. 31 at 10:30 p.m. As of Jan. 19, United Way has sold 2,064 tickets. The goal is to sell all 4,000 tickets.
“We’re nearing the finish line, and we want to be able to do as much as possible for our agencies in 2021,” said Patti Parker, president of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. “The final weeks of this month are tremendously important in allowing us to do that.”
United Way has met 86% of their annual goal as of Jan. 19. An additional $190,000 is needed to ensure local nonprofits receive the allocations United Way set aside for the agencies in their eight-county region, which includes Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo, and Union counties.
Campaign funds are needed more this year than ever, as many of their partner agencies face financial impacts due to COVID-19. United Way saw the direct financial impact for families and individuals and, in partnership with the CREATE Foundation, created the COVID-19 Support Fund to provide rent and utilities assistance. That aid is offered as funds become available, and United Way announced additional funds were available through social media announcements Jan. 19.
Many of United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s partner agencies are depending on their 2021 allocations to help offset the financial repercussions of the pandemic. While food pantries and utilities assistance may come to mind first when thinking of agencies serving pandemic-related needs, Parker said their other agencies have to continue their work as well, and nearly all of them have faced declines in donations because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Their workplace campaign, where United Way traditionally raises most of its funds, is behind despite their best efforts, Parker said.
“It has been very difficult this year to just get in front of people,” she said.
When planning this year’s annual campaign, the United Way team spent a lot of time planning how to proceed during COVID-19. Paul Mitchell, president/creative director at Likemind Co., helped with figuring out their strategy for the year, and communications director Robin McKinney created microsites so companies could log into a custom website for donations.
When planning last spring, Parker said she didn’t think the team anticipated the pandemic would still be ongoing, or be as dire, in early 2021. United Way created multiple campaign options in case they weren’t able to go into companies.
For smaller companies, they offered hybrids of some outdoor in-person campaigns with virtual components. While the different strategies help, Parker said there have been many companies they can’t reach that are feeling the absence of those funds.
“We really worked hard to make this year’s giving campaign as easily accessible to all our companies and donors in a time where accessibility was a challenge,” Parker said.
Leadership Giving, where individual donors donate $500 or more, and the 2020 virtual launch of a Women United philanthropy group have helped fill the gaps. Parker credited 2020 Leadership cabinet co-chairs Jack and Lisa Reed for seeing an increase in leadership donors, raising approximately $100,000 in new leadership donors this year.
“We are so appreciative of those donors,” Parker said. “Where it may be difficult for us to get in front of a company, individuals who would like to donate can just do that and so many have stepped us to do that this year knowing our difficulties of getting into normal payroll deduction campaigns.”
United Way plans to use their final weeks to reach out to leadership donors who have not completed their contributions and businesses that have not held workplace campaigns to do so by the end of the month.
On Thursday, United Way will host call parties, where a group of volunteers call on their friends and family to purchase tickets. Call parties will be in Monroe County with United Way volunteers and Amory Meals in Wheels, Itawamba County with United Way board member Brandy Abbot at First American National Bank Fulton and volunteers, and Lee County with United Way 50K committee members leading at Room to Room Furniture in Tupelo.
Around 1,000 tickets were sold during the first call party in December. This will be the final time volunteers make calls out to folks before the Jan. 31 deadline. The call parties will also be livestreamed on the United Way Facebook page for people to tune in.
Parker encourages anyone who has not yet purchased a ticket to do so. All funds go towards what United Way can allocate to agencies. The winner of the $50K Giveaway will be announced Feb. 14. Agencies will begin receiving their allocations in March. allocations to agencies beginning in March.