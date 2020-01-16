TUPELO - Approximately two weeks are left to buy tickets for a chance to win United Way’s $50K giveaway.
This year’s campaign goal is $2.6 million. As of Thursday afternoon, United Way is currently at 92 percent of its goal, according to communications director Robin McKinney. They hope to raise the remaining funds through the giveaway.
McKinney said they currently have a little under 1,000 tickets sold, with a goal of selling all 4,000 available tickets. The deadline to purchase the $100 tickets is Friday, Jan. 31 or until tickets sell out.
This is the second year United Way has done the $50K giveaway to help raise money for their annual campaign, which helps fund more than 60 local nonprofits. The $50K giveaway was created to fill gaps left by the end of previous fundraising methods.
“Without this giveaway, we wouldn’t be able to reach our goal to be able to provide the grants that these organizations need,” McKinney said.
United Way will host call parties both Friday, Jan. 17 and Friday, Jan. 24, where people can volunteer to spend an hour or more between 9 a.m. and noon in the CREATE board room at 213 W. Main St. Volunteers will be making calls to family and friends to encourage them to donate.
Last year, the first call party sold 600 tickets, with more sold at the second call party.
About 120,000 individuals benefit from United Way-funded programs each year, McKinney said. If United Way raises the $400,000 wanted from this fundraiser, they will be on track to donate more than $1.5 million in grants to local nonprofits.
“The money that we raise is staying in our local community, and it’s helping local people through local agencies, so you can give knowing that your money is not going off somewhere else; it’s really staying here at home and making a difference in your community,” McKinney said.
United Way is currently in the process of making grant decisions and will be able to know how much money they can donate through grants after the giveaway ends. About 60 agencies have applied for grants this year.
United Way is currently ahead of what it raised around this time last year due to better preparation, McKinney said. Ticket sales began two weeks earlier, and United Way has been showing the local winner of last year’s giveaway to spread the word of the program.
The organization raised about 50 percent of its annual campaign goal between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, helped in part after receiving North Mississippi Medical Center’s report, which is typically United Way’s biggest campaign. Last year, more than 100 of the tickets sold were to people who had never donated in the past, and United Way is seeing many new donors this year.
“Now that we’ve seen how successful it can be, we’re hoping to keep on doing it and make it part of our campaign every year,” McKinney said.
The giveaway winner will be announced Feb. 14 on WTVA. This year, United Way will also be offering smaller prizes, such as a Disney vacation through Adventure By Kim and a $2,500 Best Buy gift card.
Tickets can be purchased with a credit or debit card on the United Way $50K giveaway webpage, calling 662-841-9133 to purchase over the phone with a credit or debit card, mailing a check to United Way of Northeast Mississippi, PO Box 334, Tupelo, MS 38802, or in person at the United Way office or one of their retail partners.
Additional giveaway information can be found at https://www.unitedway50k.com.