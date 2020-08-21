TUPELO - With 2020 being a hard year for agencies to fundraise, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi is looking towards their 2020 Campaign to help provide area nonprofits the funding they need to serve. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s fundraising campaign will be virtual.
It’s been a very tough year for a lot of United Way agencies who rely heavily on special events, dinners, and in person fundraisers and that had to cancel due to COVID-19, said communications director Robin McKinney.
“Right now a lot of them have made it through this year OK with extra donations from their regular supporters and of course they've still been getting their United Way funding, but a lot of them are very nervous looking towards next year as far as how that looks,” McKinney said. “It's even more important for us to try to keep them at that funding that they're expecting on our part.”
United Way receives 70 percent of their yearly donations through this campaign. This year’s goal is $2.6 million, which helps fund over 60 nonprofit agencies in Tishomingo, Prentiss, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Chickasaw and Monroe. The goal is based on a two-year grant cycle, meaning nonprofits who received grants last year will receive the same amount this year if United Way meets their fundraising goal.
"We talked about maybe we need a lower goal because we're not sure how things will go, but when it comes down to it, our agencies that we give grants to are depending on those funds, so we decided we need to do anything we can to still raise just as much as we did last year," McKinney said.
United Way knew their traditional fundraising model of meeting in person with different workplaces was not viable this year and spent the last few months creating a virtual platform where people find information about the campaign and make donations without contact. United Way will rely more on employee campaign coordinators to help promote the virtual platform, and use creative ways to distribute information about the campaign and encourage participation. They will still be making contact with workplace donors and individual donors.
“Even though COVID has taken precedence over the last few months, the needs of our partner agencies continue to be there,” McKinney said. “They still need funds to operate their regular services plus additional services due to COVID, so I think it's even more important than ever to give and support all these programs and initiatives to make sure that these services are there during the pandemic and when it's over.”
The COVID-19 Support Fund, provided in partnership with the CREATE Foundation, is one example of providing direct assistance to a crisis. The fund covers 17 counties. As of July 20, $475,000 was raised; McKinney said they have since raised almost half a million for the region. The first round of funding went to basic needs such as food, diapers and medications, but the current round is focusing on rent and utilities now that shut-off moratoriums have ended. Assistance is ongoing.
"We've been just amazed at the response and generosity of people. A lot of people were facing uncertainty in their own lives, but they still wanted to give to help their neighbor, which always impresses me about people in our community,” McKinney said.
Approximately $210 was distributed to families for basic needs, with $157,011 providing COVID assistance grants to nonprofits as of July 20. Approximately 4,000 households were impacted by direct assistance, and 1,850 meals were provided to healthcare workers. Some partner agencies have received thermometers, masks and other material needed to reopen safely. Through the Tupelo/Lee Hunger Coalition, 17,000 meals were distributed to students during COVID, with 6,750 individuals receiving meals. Grants were also given to food pantries to help with growing demand as a result of COVID-19.
Another initiative that virtually launched July 23 was Women United, a group of women leaders who give $500 or more per year. Approximately 40 people attended the launch, and the next events will be lunch and learn series on topics of interest for women, such as a presentation on aging parents and childhood education. Both will provide information from partner agencies and give tips.
“Women United is a way for women to connect with one another on the issues that are important to them [and] get more engaged with the work United Way is doing,” McKinney said. “It's a way to get people involved with volunteering, more hands on with learning …[and seeing] where exactly the impact you are making on the region [is],” McKinney said.
This is a way to grow their donor base, as it grows the idea of philanthropy in the community and teaches more people about the importance of it and getting involved, McKinney said. More information about the program or how to join can be found at United Way’s website, by visiting womenunitednems.org or emailing women@unitedwaynems.org. Orthopaedic Institute will match the next person who joins.
The United Way 2020 Campaign will last from August through the end of January, with their annual $50K giveaway kicking off in December.