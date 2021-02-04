TUPELO • Last-minute contributions from donors and sales of $50K Giveaway tickets have helped put United Way of Northeast Mississippi over their $2.6 million fundraising goal for the 2020 campaign.
Just days before the Jan. 31 campaign deadline, the organization called on the community to help them raise the remaining funds after a year filled with challenges due to the pandemic.
“A week ago, we weren’t sure we would even reach the goal, let alone exceed it,” said Patti Parker, president of United Way of Northeast Mississippi. “I am so grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”
By fundraiser’s end, the nonprofit had raised more than $2,673,000.
Renasant Bank’s Kory Hunter served as the volunteer Campaign Chair for this year’s campaign, her first time in the role. In a press release, she thanked “the campaign cabinet, the $50K Giveaway committee, led by Lisa Hawkins and Jack and Lisa Reed, and the leadership giving cabinet and everyone who pitched in toward this effort.”
“I think all of us are thrilled at how the campaign has turned out,” Hunter said. “It’s a huge relief that we were able to pull this off.”
This year’s United Way campaign looked very different because of COVID-19 restrictions. Staff were unable to have meetings at most workplaces, which traditionally comprise about 75% of the money raised. United Way turned to online workplace campaigns to reach those donors and targeted outreach to current and potential leadership donors — those giving $500 or more per year — with great success, thanks to matching funds available for those who were able to increase their gifts.
In its third year, the $50K Giveaway was also a major contributor to United Way’s success in meeting their goal. Almost 3,300 tickets were sold, an increase of more than 750 from the previous year, and a total of over $329,000 in revenue. The $50K Giveaway is “absolutely crucial” to United Way’s campaign and that United Way was excited by how much it had grown this year thanks to community partnerships, Parker said in a press release.
“It is a community effort,” Parker said.
Because of donors, United Way will be able to support the agencies that rely on them, said board chair and executive director of the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau Neal McCoy.
“We rely on our community to make everything we do possible, and once again, the community has come through for us. To raise this kind of money in a pandemic when so many are facing economic uncertainty, that speaks to how giving and committed our region is,” McCoy said.
United Way will begin making grant allocations to current partner organizations in March. The winner of the $50K Giveaway will be drawn during the 5 p.m. broadcast of WTVA 9 News on Feb. 14.